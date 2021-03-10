Grocery stores never closed, became one of the only places people could go during pandemic

(WIVB) — Grocery stores never closed during the dark days of the pandemic.

In fact, they became one of the only places people could go.

The term “essential worker” became a new way to describe people who had to come into work, while others were staying safe at home.

Michele Mehaffy from Wegmans have been nothing short of heroes over the past 12 months.

“We loved all of the thank yous that customers were giving at store level. Thank you for keeping the store sanitized. Thank you for keeping the store stocked. There’s no greater thank you for our employees than to get a thank you from a customer,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy added that Wegmans took several measures to keep its workers safe, including capping store capacity and installing plexiglass barriers.