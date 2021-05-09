Group of local doctors encourages youth athletes to get vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With vaccination rates gradually going up in Western New York, a team of healthcare workers are now calling on young athletes to roll up their sleeves.

Healthcare workers say student-athletes are a topic they have not addressed yet throughout the pandemic. They’ve been focusing on the community as a whole, but now they feel it’s time to target specific groups, and athletics is a start.

The Western New York COVID Working Group is asking youth athletes, their families and their coaches to do what they can to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19. The big thing is for athletes to get their vaccine if they meet the age requirement.

There’s also wearing a mask when possible while competing.

Jason Matuszak who specializes in sports medicine and is the chief of sports medicine at Excelsior Orthopaedics says there are always opportunities for athletes to improve the health and safety of the sport they’re playing.

Matuszak tells us, “We still see outbreaks associated with youth sports in this community. Every week there are teams put on pause because members of the team have contracted the virus. So can we intervene at this point and really try to make sure that we’re doing as much as we can for the health and safety of our athletes.”

Matuszak says locker rooms are a potential place for spread and the group is encouraging athletes to keep their face coverings on in those situations.