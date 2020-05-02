Handful of local COVID patients already being treated with FDA approved drug

(WIVB)–President Trump announced this afternoon that the FDA has approved emergency use of the drug Remdesivir on COVID patients.

A handful of local patients are already being treated with the drug which is catching worldwide attention.

ECMC’s Chief Medical Durector, Dr. Brian Murray has been waiting to use Remdesivir on COVID patients.

It’s in very short supply and up until this afternoon, it has only been available by applying to the drugmaker on a hospital by hospital basis. ECMC was still waiting to be approved by Gilead Sciences.

One patient at Catholic Health was given Remdesivir and since the drugmaker was already doing clinical trials through Kaleida, we’re told about five Kaleida patients were also given Remdesivir in the past two weeks.

The results are encouraging according to Kaleida but they say it’s too early to reach any final conclusions.

One other treatment ECMC has been able to use fir the past week is plasma infusion treatment. Dr. Murray says they’ve found plenty of donors carrying the antibodies.