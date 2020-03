GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Department announced their first death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County.

Officials say the individual who died is over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions.

Director Paul Pettit says, “due to privacy issues, I will be not releasing further details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.”