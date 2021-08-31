Health officials in Orleans and Genesee counties encouraging more vaccinations

Health officials for Genesee and Orleans counties say they want to be sure everyone is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This afternoon, they provided an update on the presence of COVID in those counties and efforts to reduce the number of people who test positive for the virus.

Health officials say they want to be ready for anyone who’s ready to receive a COVID vaccine.

“When people are ready, we will have our vaccine clinics available, for you, we’re not trying to push you into it, but when you’re ready we’re more than willing to help you, become vaccinated. So we appreciate your patience with us in the approval process on those vaccines,” Orleans County Chief Administrative Officer Jack Welch said.

Both Orleans and Genesee counties have seven-day COVID positivity rates of about 5.5%.