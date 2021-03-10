Healthcare workers services during COVID has taken a toll on their mental health

(WIVB) — Healthcare workers have been called “frontline heroes” during the pandemic, but their service during the darkest days of COVID has now taken a toll on their mental health.

A recent study by the Yale School of Public Health found that almost one in four healthcare workers are showing signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dr. John Sellick from the VA Medical Center in Buffalo says doctors and nurses have always been prepared for the death of a patient, but the pandemic is putting a significant strain on these workers.

“You know you go into medicine, especially when you’re in a specialty like mine, and we always expect there’s going to be a group of patients who aren’t going to do well, and we’re always seeing patients in ICUs and patients who don’t survive. It has been so monumental with this,” Dr. Sellick said. “I can’t empathize enough to frontline nurses who are working on a COVID unit. they are dealing with this on a minute-by-minute basis every day. Nurses in the ICU. Doctors in the ICU.”

In the early days of the pandemic, personal protective equipment was in short supply for many healthcare workers, putting them at high risk for infection.