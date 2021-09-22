Highest COVID positivity rates in Erie County are among children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest data from Erie County shows that the highest COVID-19 positivity rates are among children under 18.

The numbers show that the positivity rate among kids ages five to 17 is more than 6 percent.

Cases have more than doubled during the past four weeks for five to 10-year-olds. That’s a 76 percent increase from last week.

DETAILS | Click or tap here to see the data provided by Erie County

This comes as the number of cases in adults has been decreasing, and hospitalizations have been holding steady over the past two weeks.