Hillary Clinton shades President Trump on how he is handling the coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Hillary Clinton took a jab at President Donald Trump on Thursday on how he is handling the coronavirus outbreak.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S. and worldwide, concerns are increasing.

Many have questioned what is being done to stop or even limit the spread of the deadly virus.

President Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday, suspending travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries for the next 30 days beginning Friday at midnight.

He also made several other announcements, but Clinton is not impressed.

She took to Twitter to express how she felt about how the president is responding to the pandemic.

You can read the tweet below: