Holiday Valley suspends its winter operations

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Holiday Valley’s President Dennis Eshbaugh says the ski resort is suspending winter operations as of 7 p.m. Tuesday due to the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our community members is a top priority at Holiday Valley. In order to minimize risk of exposure and spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 and to comply with local, state and national regulations we have implemented numerous protective measures,” Eshbaugh said.

Holiday Valley says based on state and county regulations it will operate as follows:

The resort will be open for skiing and riding through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at which time they will close. We will re-evaluate the situation for operations for the following weekend and beyond;

Lodge capacities are limited to 50 people.

McCarty Café will offer take-out food.

Holiday Valley staff will perform extra cleaning and disinfecting procedures in their facilities

The resort says it will provide updates and plans to reopen later this season or for summer operations.