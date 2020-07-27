Holocaust survivor beats coronavirus

(WIVB) — A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives about an hour from New York City is back home after beating COVID-19.

Gita Shorr spent time at both Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps as a young girl. Several members of her family did not survive.

Shorr was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May and spent time in a hospital.

Struggling with a heart condition and sudden weight loss, Shorr was eventually transferred to a rehab facility. She was finally able to walk out, COVID-free.

“I always knew I would come through because I was very strong in my will and God helped me,” Shorr says.

She’s still recovering, but family and friends say she is a force who has a lot more living to do.