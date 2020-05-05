Homebuilder taking precautions necessary to resume work in Phase 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nonessential construction would be among the businesses to reopen in Phase 1.

We spoke with a homebuilder who’s eager to take whatever precautions he needs to get back in business.

Forbes Homes builds about 40 houses a year, but construction sites like the one off of Roll Road in Clarence were suddenly halted five weeks ago considered nonessential.

From laying the gravel to the foundation to building the walls, and the roof, and the wiring, and the countertops, more than 100 workers come to each worksite to build just one house, but not for the last five weeks.

Forbes Homes has already submitted a safety plan to the Empire State Development hoping for permission to resume work in Phase 1 whenever Erie County meets the state criteria.

Amherst Chamber of Commerce President AJ Baynes has been assisting a lot of companies with what they need to do in advance.

“ESD is gonna play a big role in this but what the Chamber is trying to do is advocate to these businesses that they’re putting the proper procedures in place. I get multiple calls every day from businesses ready to reopen. What are your policies on visitors in the office? Are you going to be doing temperature checks on employees. Use this time to secure PPE equipment. Use this time to put policies in place,” Baynes said.