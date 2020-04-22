1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo says White House meeting was productive; compares pandemic to past times of crisis See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County officials hold coronavirus briefing News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Honor Flight volunteers and Scouts Troop in Alden drop off care packages to vets at Batavia VA Medical Center

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Volunteers with Honor Flight and the Scouts Troop in Alden are coming together to show support to veterans in our area.

They handed out special care packages to vets at the Batavia VA Medical Center today.

Each package includes a box of girl scout cookies and window flags to the dozens of veterans at the hospital.

Organizers for the Buffalo Honor Flight say they postponed the spring flight due to the outbreak.

Their next flight is expected to take off on October 24th.

They tell us today was a way to say thank you to our heroes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss