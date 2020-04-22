Honor Flight volunteers and Scouts Troop in Alden drop off care packages to vets at Batavia VA Medical Center

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Volunteers with Honor Flight and the Scouts Troop in Alden are coming together to show support to veterans in our area.

They handed out special care packages to vets at the Batavia VA Medical Center today.

Each package includes a box of girl scout cookies and window flags to the dozens of veterans at the hospital.

Organizers for the Buffalo Honor Flight say they postponed the spring flight due to the outbreak.

Their next flight is expected to take off on October 24th.

They tell us today was a way to say thank you to our heroes.