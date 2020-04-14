Hospital Chaplain says he’s come to appreciate cell phones more during pandemic

These have been heart-wrenching days in hospitals.

We sat down with a hospital Chaplain who tries to bridge the gap for dying COVID patients who cannot be with their loved ones in their final hours.

In his 43 years of ministering to the sick and the dying at Buffalo General Medical Center, Father Richard Augustyn says the only thing that even compares to this from the past is the AIDS epidemic. He has personally ministered to about a dozen COVID patients who died in the past few weeks.

Father Richard says in those 43 years of ministering to sick patients , what he’s come to appreciate more lately is a cell phone and more specifically FaceTime.

Even though there are masks and gloves and sometimes loved ones visible only through FaceTime, it’s still a much needed presence in the final hours.