Hospital discharges are exceeding admissions in Erie County again

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hospitalizations in Western New York and Erie County continue to drop, and discharges are once again exceeding admissions, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Hospitalizations in WNY and Erie County continue to drop and discharges are exceeding admissions again. Erie County had 122 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals as of June 1. Two weeks ago it was 186, a week ago it was 149. Cont'd…1/3 pic.twitter.com/74lHbDZYze — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 3, 2020

As of June 1, he reports Erie County hospitals had 122 COVID-19 patients, compared to two weeks ago when it was 186, and 149 a week ago.

All age categories of patient population saw a decline in the last week, except for ages 20-44, that increased by two.

Poloncarz says patients 64 and under make up 36% of hospital patients on June 1, and patients 65 and older make up 64%.

He says that has been fairly consistent over the past few weeks.

I updated the 3 county comparison graph for Erie Co., Cuyahoga Co., Ohio, and Allegheny Co., Pa. We are still "leading" in cases and deaths, though that is bad. We have performed 60,633 tests, Allegheny 31,316 (Ohio doesn’t release the number of tests performed). pic.twitter.com/x1k3VzHUxv — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 3, 2020

The three-county comparison graph (Erie, Cuyahoga, Ohio, and Allegheny, Pennsylvania) was also updated.

“We are still “leading” in cases and deaths, though that is bad. We have performed 60,633 tests, Allegheny 31,316 (Ohio doesn’t release the number of tests performed),” Poloncarz said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.