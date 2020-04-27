Hospital numbers continuing to stabilize is key trend for reopening Erie County, officials say

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hospitalization rates and the number of deaths because of COVID-19 in Erie County continues to stabilize.

Erie County officials say that trend is key for when the county can begin a plan to reopen the economy.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’d like to believe Erie County has already reached its peak and that we’ll soon be on the downward side of that COVID curve.

Poloncarz says over the last two weeks, hospitalization, ICU admissions, and deaths rates are appearing to slow down in Erie County.

He mentioned that there were 4 days in a row where discharges exceeded hospitalization admissions, which is a good sign.

Poloncaz says the county will be looking at this long term and says this is not something that will be over any time soon even as those rates start to stabilize, and that it’s something the county is keeping a close eye on.

The county is continuing to ramp up testing.

The Erie County Health Lab, local hospitals such as Roswell and ECMC, and urgent cares all are testing people for COVID 19.

Poloncarz mentioned that Erie County has more cases and deaths than nearby regions and cities such as Pittsburgh and Cleveland, both of which have a higher population. That is something the county is looking into as well.