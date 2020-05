ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it’s highly doubtful the county will be reopening soon.

He says more people are going into the hospital with COVID-19 than are leaving.

The governor’s mandating hospitalization rates must drop for two weeks before a region can start the first phase of reopening.

Poloncarz says Erie County isn’t there right now.

Over the past two weeks in Erie County, 58 more people have entered the hospital with coronavirus than have left.