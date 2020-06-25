Hospitalizations increase again in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hospitalizations have increased again in Erie County. That’s according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz Thursday morning on Twitter.

He says, the numbers rose from 36 on June 21, to 41 on June 22, and 45 on June 23.

Poloncarz also shares good news, saying ICU patients remained fairly stable, and ICU Airway Assists are at the lowest level in months.

COVID-19 testing is still low, according to the Erie County Executive. He says 1.2% tested positive on June 23.

