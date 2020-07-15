Hospitalizations slightly up in New York State, ICU patients see decline

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, 1.3%, 831 out of the 63,598 tests conducted, of Tuesday’s COVID-19 tests in New York State were positive.

The 831 additional coronavirus cases bring the statewide total to 404,006 with new cases in 47 counties.

Patient hospitalizations are now 831, with 94 patients newly admitted.

Both the number of ICU patients and the number of ICU patients with intubation are down. ICU patients are down two with a total of 165, and patients with intubation are now at 94, a decrease of seven.

“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we must continue to be smart – by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we’ve made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough.”

Cuomo also announced discharges are up 90 to 71,782 individuals now, and the death toll is 25,003.

