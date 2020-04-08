How municipalities are enforcing social distancing

Before noon, there were already 30 cars in the parking lot at the Eternal Flame Hiking Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park.

This is the trail that Mark Poloncarz asked people to avoid because so many people are going there when there are 40 other County parks and forests with 10,000 acres to explore.

In the Town of Hamburg, most of the parks still have the gates up blocking vehicle traffic but Town Supervisor Jim Shaw says the parks are still open for limited use.

For the last couple of weeks people have been asked to stay off Hamburg Town Beach so crews could remove driftwood, and on the rest of the parks, some of the Building and Grounds employees who are furloughed but still paid gave volunteered to do spot checks of the parks to make sure no more than a few people are together at one time.

In West Seneca, town police broke up a basketball game but taught the teens how to play Pig, a more socially distant type of basketball game.