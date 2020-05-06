How PPP loans are helping some local businesses get through the pandemic

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to a survey by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, 93% of businesses are experiencing lower revenue right now.

We took a look at what’s helping some businesses get through it.

Soon after COVID hit, Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar in East Aurora shut down completely, but the owner was pleasantly surprised last Friday when he reopened for takeout only.

Many local businesses have opted to get one of those PPP loans where the government pays the employees for up to eight weeks if the business can remain open.

Tom Mazurek is an accountant who helped create a special COVID response team to help small businesses navigate what’s available to them.

Anita Pfeiffer was just approved for a PPP Loan to help what has become takeout only at Mambrino King Wine & Coffee and Chocolate Cafe in East Aurora.

And in Amherst, the PPP Loan will help Gear for Adventure at least sell outdoor gear at curbside.