How you can help grocery store workers during the pandemic next time you head there

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Beth Frederick is a long time grocery store manager and has worked in the business for years.

She tells us she’s never seen anything like how the past few weeks have been. Her message tonight? A little compassion goes a long way.

Shelves are bare and lines wrap around the aisles. For some grocery stores, this has been the reality.

Frederick says March is usually a slow time for her store, but the way things have been lately are reminiscent of how it is around the holidays.

Grocery store workers are considered essential employees, but the recent spike in customers and long hours can take a toll on mental health.

She says while things have been tough, she wants the community to know they’re doing their best – and they’re doing it for them.

Both Tops and Wegmans sent News 4 statements tonight.

A spokesperson with tops says their workers are their family, and at Wegmans, a spokesperson tells us taking care of their employees’ needs has never been more important as it is now.