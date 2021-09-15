‘I finally decided to get it’: Some Bills fans getting vaccinated to attend games

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills and Sabres fans will need to be vaccinated before attending events at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center beginning this month.

Fans 12 and older will need a first dose of the COVID vaccine to enter the stadiums starting September 25 and will need to be fully vaccinated to enter beginning October 31.

Brody Carr has tickets to the Buffalo vs. Washington game on September 26.

“It kind of sucks they’re changing it up especially that it’s so close to the game I’m supposed to be going to,” Carr said.

Carr said he’s not against the vaccine but feels rushed. Ultimately, he decided to get the vaccine. He’ll be getting it Friday at Ivylea Pharmacy.

“I almost feel a little forced just because it’s gonna start out with this football game then it’s gonna be you can’t do nothing fun unless you’re vaccinated,” he said. “I’m not gonna not go to Bills games. If they make the Super Bowl and I’m sitting here not vaccinated I can’t do anything.”

Pharmacist Chuck Barone said they’ve already started receiving calls from people asking about the vaccine because they want to attend Bills games this season. He said he’s not convinced this is a big enough incentive to vaccinate the unvaccinated.

“I don’t think it’s gonna have a great impact unfortunately the people that aren’t vaccinated at this point in time I believe their minds are made up that they don’t want to get vaccinated so the option of going to a sporting event or a concert I don’t know if that’s a big enough incentive to make them vaccinate but I can just tell them vaccinations are important for our health theyre important for our community that everyone get vaccinated,” said Barone.

Fans can show a physical vaccination card at the gate or use an approved vaccine passport app. Photocopies of a card won’t be accepted and using a fake vaccine card is a Class D felony.

Key Bank Center is holding a vaccine clinic Monday, September 20 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Highmark Stadium will hold one Wednesday, September 22 from noon to 6 p.m.

Vaccine appointments at Ivylea Pharmacy can be made online and walk-ins are also accepted.