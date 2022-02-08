If NYS drops mask mandate, Erie County will, too

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Whatever happens Wednesday regarding masks, Erie County plans to follow suit.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made this announcement on Tuesday afternoon, one day before Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to issue an important update on the state’s current mask mandate.

“The nearly two-year fight against COVID-19 and its variants has been difficult and protracted but it appears better days are ahead as the Omicron variant wave is coming to an end,” Poloncarz says.

Right now, the mandate for indoor masking in public places is set to last until Thursday, but it could be extended.

Since November, Erie County has had its own emergency order requiring masks in place, too.

“If the Governor rescinds the statewide mandate on masks, Erie County will follow suit and my emergency order issued on November 23, 2021 requiring masking in public facilities will be allowed to lapse and Dr. Burstein’s Commissioner’s order on the same will be rescinded in alignment with the state’s position,” Poloncarz says. “If the governor should continue her statewide mask requirement, we shall follow suit and continue our requirement for consistency with the state’s rules.”

But this doesn’t mean the current policy for county-owned facilities, which requires masks for employees and guests, will end, too, if the state mandate is dropped.

That mandate has been in effect since July 29. Poloncarz says that if the state mandate ends, the policy for county-owned facilities will continue through the end of February.

At that point, a decision about whether or not to keep it in place will be made based on COVID-19 transmission rates in the county.

Read Poloncarz’s full statement below:

For schools, the current mask mandate expiration date isn’t until a couple weeks away — February 21. A number of local school leaders hope it is truly over then.

Recently, the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association (E-NSSA) sent a letter to Gov. Hochul, asking for the mandate to end on its current expiration date.

Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who serves as E-NSSA’s president, says “What we hear from the folks in our communities is that it’s time for masking to be a choice.”

As of Monday, Erie County’s seven-day average rate of positivity was 8.4 percent. Western New York as a whole had an average of 8.6 percent.

