If WNY continues to hold highest COVID infection rate, Lt. Gov. Hochul says state will step in

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Right now, Western New York has the highest infection rate out of any other region across the state – and if we continue to see this trend, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul warns the state will have to step in.

As we continue to see the infection rate in Erie County go up, state leaders say restaurants and bars, gyms, and gatherings are to blame.

Hochul says “living room spread” has become a significant issue. This is a result of people getting together inside a family member’s homes and spreading COVID-19.

She’s now calling on Western New Yorkers to change their habits so the infection rate doesn’t continue to rise. The lieutenant governor warned if we don’t make changes now things will get worse.

“And the reality is, situation is very dire. We knew that the numbers would go up as we approach fall and winter, but we did not know by how much. Unfortunately that answer thus does far has been answered, they’re going up far too high far too quickly and affecting far too many people. The fall surges here,” Hochul said.

Hochul says she understands this pandemic has caused pain – businesses lost, families not getting to see one another – but if we go backwards, this will continue to be difficult for everyone. Hochul likened the sacrifices people have been making to World War II, when people had to mobilize.

She says we must continue to go through this battle thinking of ways to not just protect yourself, but also your neighbors.