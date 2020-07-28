Illinois, Kentucky, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Minnesota added to NY mandatory quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a coronavirus conference call update on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Illinois, Kentucky, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Minnesota are now on the state’s mandatory quarantine list.
That brings the total number of states on that list to 34.
In terms of quarantining when returning to New York, Governor Cuomo says, “If you refuse to fill out the form in the airport, it is illegal for you to leave the airport.”
He says police give you the option to fill out the form, and if you don’t, they give you a summons to fill out when you get off the plane.
Cuomo also says an additional 26 violations were handed out on Monday to businesses not complying with the COVID rules, 17 of which were in Manhattan.
As of yesterday, there was an infection rate of .93% and 81 people were intubated, the lowest number of intubations since March 15, according to the governor.
He also addressed the issues surrounding Major League Baseball.
“If you’re having problems playing elsewhere, come play here,” Cuomo said.
The governor says New York State could host any game that any team wants to play, citing the availability of testing and resources along with a low infection rate as the reasons.
Cuomo mentioned the Blue Jays playing here in the Queen City as well, saying it’s “great for Buffalo, great for New York.”
As part of his baseball proposal, players would have to fly private, then go right to a ‘quarantine hotel’ to be tested, and would have to submit to a mandatory quarantine in the hotel when not playing ball.