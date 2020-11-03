In Chautauqua County, 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Twelve new cases of COVID-19 and one new death have been reported in Chautauqua County on Tuesday.

There are currently 134 active cases in the county.

There are currently 14 active cases among residents at Tanglewood Manor and three active cases among employees.

So far, 23 employees and 75 residents associated with the outbreak have recovered. One resident has died.

“Providing information on the COVID-19 outbreak at Tanglewood Manor has been done as a way to manage the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “As such, we feel it appropriate to disclose that the death we’re reporting today is that of a Tanglewood Manor resident. A gentleman in his 80s has succumbed to complications of this infection; our sincere condolences go to his loved ones.”

The health department is currently investigating a cluster of cases in the North County, which were the result of a private event.

At least 21 cases were linked to that event- two cases are active and 19 have recovered.

There were 25 people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 as of Monday.

To date, there have been 1,116 total confirmed cases in the county.

Fifteen people have died and 967 people have recovered.