In Erie County, 3,481 total have tested positive for COVID-19, 270 deaths

(WIVB) – As of Friday afternoon, 3,481 people total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Erie County and 270 people have died.

More than 17,000 people in the county have been tested.

There has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations in the county recently, county leaders said during a Friday afternoon press conference. However, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said that the county is still well within capacity for both general and ICU units.

For the past week, hospital admissions in the county exceeded discharges- 191 vs. 173, respectively.

Everybody wants to re-open. In order to do that, we must keep our hospitalization admissions down which is why we all have to work together to #slowthespread. Every one of us plays a role. pic.twitter.com/KVw9MLAQ6x — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 1, 2020

The majority of people being hospitalized are 55 and older.

@markpoloncarz is talking about the age ranges for people in the hospitals. He says the county does not get a lot of data about where people are coming from. Majority of people are 55+ pic.twitter.com/CJyyNHPFvA — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) May 1, 2020

The age group with the largest percentage of mortality is 80 and up, making up 51.9 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Dr. Burstein said the county wants to test anyone who is symptomatic regardless of where they work or live. Call (716)858-2929 if you’re symptomatic.