In Phase 3 regions, up to 25 people can gather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Cuomo shared more updates on the state’s fight against the coronavirus on Monday.

This is the result of hospitalizations and the death rate continuing to drop across the state.

As the number of new cases continues to drop in New York, many other states are seeing a rise in them.

In all parts of New York, the percentage of people who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday remained under two percent. In some places, the number was less than one percent.

The North Country region showed zero percent of those tested having positive results.

As western New York enters Phase Three of the state’s reopening schedule on Tuesday, Cuomo announced he was lightening some of the restrictions that are in place.

For regions that have reached Phase Three, gatherings of 25 people are permitted. This is an increase from the previous maximum of 10.

Here are the regulations for regions who have reached Phase Three:

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on western New York entering Phase Three:

“As Regional Head of Western New York’s reopening, I’m proud that Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced our region is entering Phase 3 tomorrow. Indoor food services at restaurants and personal care businesses, like nail salons and spas, will be allowed to reopen providing a much-needed boost for many small business owners. Gatherings of up to 25 people will also be allowed. We’ve come a long way – and thanks to everyone’s efforts, our region continues to responsibly reopen businesses and build back better than ever before. However, we must remember that this is not a return to normal as this virus is still in our communities. Let’s continue with best practices we know to reduce the spread of the virus. We cannot afford to lose our momentum like we are seeing in other states – it’s important to continue wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing. Our actions will help keep New Yorkers healthy and safe, and move the region closer to Phase 4. Throughout each phase, I have visited small businesses across Western New York . I have seen such a spirit of optimism and hope – our businesses are ready to take the necessary steps to keep their customers and workers safe. Now, it’s on all of us – we must support them and make sure they have the resources they need to survive, and thrive. I congratulate my fellow Western New Yorkers for successfully reducing the spread of COVID. I also thank the regional control room members for their hard work and dedication in making sure we follow the science and data as we reopen in a smart and safe manner.” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

