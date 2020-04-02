In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, 120,000 state employees have pay delayed

(WIVB)–Today is the first day of the state’s fiscal year, but right now there’s no budget in place.

The state comptroller says that’s why about 120,000 employees on the administration payroll who should be getting paid today might not.

In Albany all day, the legislature has been passing a package of budget bills.

But until Governor Cuomo signs off on an appropriation and makes it official, a spokesperson for State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office says, those paychecks won’t be delivered.

That spokesperson said the state will be able to make those payments as soon as possible after the appropriation is put into place.

DiNapoli tweeted confirming that late this morning.

CSEA is a union that represents a number of state workers.

We spoke with its Western Region President Steve Healy today.

He assured his workers they will get paid at some point, and noted they’ve dealt with late state budgets in the past.

But he conceded with the coronavirus crisis growing, the timing is unforunate.

Governor Cuomo’s Budget Director Robert Mujica told a different story than DiNapoli’s office yesterday.

Mujica said the delay was due to a technical glitch in the comptroller’s computer system and that the comptroller does already have the legal authority to make those payments.

Then again today Cuomo said DiNapoli could have made the payments yesterday.

So two different stories on the reason.

But the result is the same, payday for 120,000 state workers is delayed.