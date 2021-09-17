Infectious disease expert Dr. John Crane speaks on FDA Pfizer booster shot decision

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel rejected Pfizer’s request for COVID-19 booster shots for Americans ages 16-year-old and older.

But doctors are giving the okay for a third dose for people ages 65-and-older, or at high risk for severe disease.

Supporters of a booster point to data from Israel which showed severe cases sharply decreased in people older then 60-years-old after a third dose. But some scientists question Israel’s data.

There’s also disagreement on whether the general population needs the boosters and whether it’s more important to concentrate on the unvaccinated.

To talk about Friday’s FDA decision, infectious disease expert from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine, Dr. John Crane joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker to break down what it all means.

