BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo from the Jacobs School of Medicine at U.B. joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker by Zoom to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Russo shared the differences between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine side effects.

In addition Russo touched on vaccine side effects, COVID variants, immunity and much more.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.