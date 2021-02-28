Infectious disease expert weighs in on J&J vaccine as FDA gives it green light

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– News 4 spoke with local infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He says while it might not stop common-cold like symptoms studies show it’s effective at preventing more severe coronavirus symptoms.

“All three vaccines extraordinarily efficacious in keeping people out of hospitals and that’s really what we want if we could convert our this potentially lethal virus into the common cold or no disease at all I think will be happy with that.” Dr. Thomas Russo, Infectious Disease Expert, Jacobs School of Medicine

Russo added that this vaccine will help with the country’s rollout because you only need one-shot and you don’t need to store it in super-cold temperatures.