BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Health Department is reporting 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases for Tuesday.

That’s up slightly from the day before putting the positivity rate at 14.5 percent.

The seven-day averages in New York State and here in Erie County are trending downward, so it appears we are moving in the right direction.

Dr. John Sellick Jr., an infectious disease specialist at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine joined us to talk about what this could mean for face mask mandates.