Inmates in Cattaraugus Co. Jail volunteering to make cloth masks

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office started a program in the county jail, allowing inmates to volunteer in making cloth masks.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmates volunteering are taking time to learn the skills to make the masks using sewing machines and materials that were donated by the Department of Aging.

According to a Facebook post, a probation officer instructed five female inmates, and on the first day, they made 95 masks.

They’re hopeful when fully functioning the jail could produce 150 to 200 masks per day, and donate them to first responders and essential workers.

