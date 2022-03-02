BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The facemask mandate in schools in New York state is all over. On Wednesday, the state’s mandate was officially lifted by Governor Kathy Hochul. Masks have been mandated for the past two years.

From Niagara Falls to Hamburg, to West Seneca to Alden, many school leaders tell us the first day without the mask mandate in two years went smoothly with many no longer wearing masks, some deciding to keep them on.

“I think it’s really cool just to be able to see everybody’s face, there’s a few teachers that I didn’t even know what the bottom of their face looked like,” said Emily Robertson, an Alden High junior.

Masks can come down for indoor sports as well.

“It was difficult for our athletes to wear their masks and I felt for the parents wearing the masks in the stands,” said Sandy Gautier, an athletic director at Alden Schools.

For other students, they have to change their ways a bit.

“I was a little nervous coming into school this morning, there are just things that I realized, I talk to myself under my mask a little bit here or there, but I can’t do that anymore, I’ll be listening to music and lip-syncing and I can’t do that either,” said Aidan Hart, an Alden High senior.

Alden School Superintendent Adam Stoltman says he has heard from parents who aren’t in full support of the mask mandate being lifted.

“Everyone’s got their rationale and I understand those who are fearful or concerned about where we are today and that students are walking around without masks on,” Stoltman said.

The reality is schools have been through a lot over the past two years from shutdowns to remote and hybrid learning back to the full in-person learning.

“Our job is really to understand which children were impacted in which way and then work with the teacher, work with the family to help that child through that challenge,” said Michael Cornell, the superintendent of Hamburg Schools.

For some perspective, many high schoolers will have spent half of their high school careers wearing a mask. Kindergarteners don’t know what school is without wearing a mask.

As for what many students have learned over the past two years?

“To not take things for granted as I usually do, because when we switched to online learning, I could just tell personally and from people that I talk to that you don’t learn as well online as you do in-person, or at least for me so I’ve learned not to take those small things for granted and actually want to come to school every day,” said Aidan Hart, a senior at Alden High.

And many schools have made it clear that there is to be no bullying of those who continue to decide to wear a mask.

“Yesterday I sent a special message and letter to our families asking that we all are understanding and supportive of the decisions our students and our families make, our teachers, our principals, our teachers they’re always alert to bullying,” said Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of Williamsville Schools.

Schools will continue to keep masks and rapid COVID tests available.

In addition to changes on masks, the New York State Education Department released updated guidance for schools.