Insomnia Cookies partnering with American Red Cross to support COVID-19 relief efforts

(WIVB)–Insomnia Cookies say it’s bringing back its heart-shaped cake cookie cakes in partnership with the American Red Cross to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Now through the end of May, Insomnia says $1 from every cake will go to the American Red Cross.

It comes in nine traditional cookie flavors and can be customized with a cake center image or icing.

The company says in March, it raised $10,000 in a week when partnering with the Red Cross.

