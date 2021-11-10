Jacobs School of Medicine expert talks latest COVID numbers across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is seeing a rise in COVID positivity and hospitalizations. According to the latest state data, the region has the second-highest seven-day average positivity rate across the state, at 6.4%.

Hospitalizations in the region are the highest they’ve been since late April, at 269, but the ICU numbers are still remaining relatively steady.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen, the Senior Associate Dean for Health Policy in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, joined News 4 to talk about this.