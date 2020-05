BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a graduation unlike any before.

The Jacobs School of Medicine hosted a virtual ceremony for graduates today.

More than 140 students were recognized for their hard work.

36 will continue medical residencies at UB while working on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

23 other graduates will start working downstate in New York City and Long Island.

The college says it’s the first of several virtual commencement ceremonies.