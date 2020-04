JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A restaurant in Jamestown dished out free meals for hospital workers this week.

Basil & Bones set up their food trailer to serve pulled pork mac and cheese, pasta with meat sauce to staff at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital.

The restaurant’s manager says it’s his restaurant’s way of saying thank you to healthcare workers.

Right now, the restaurant remains open for takeout.

The owner says they set up their food truck outside the restaurant Thursday through Sunday starting at 1 p.m.