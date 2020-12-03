Juniper Glen reports Covid-19 outbreak

More than half the residents of an Alzheimer’s facility in East Amherst have tested positive for Covid-19.

Juniper Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center’s Administrator Victoria Tiebor confirmed Wednesday that since November 5, 28 residents and 10 employees have tested positive for the disease. Four residents died.

The facility had to relocate all positive residents to an area hospital or other health care facility until they recovered, Tiebor said.

“Once we had a positive resident, we immediately partnered with the Department of Health,” she said.

“We continue to partner with the Department of Health daily and we are now allowed to have our residents return to Juniper Glen upon recovery of Covid-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the four residents we lost to Covid-19.”

Juniper Glen has also closed the facility to all visitors and Tiebor said they continue to do weekly Covid-19 testing of all their employees.

The state Department of Health said it is investigating the facility and it conducted an infection control inspection on November 10.

“The facility has sufficient PPE and have tested residents and staff,” said a state health department spokesman.

The state declined further comment due to the ongoing investigation