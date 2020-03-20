Kaleida asking the community to donate hospital masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health says hospitals in Western New York are in need of masks.

“Hospitals in Western New York are competing nationally and internationally for resources,” officials say.

They’re asking for the community’s help in protecting staff in the coming weeks by donating unused masks they may have.

Masks include:

Any N95 and Non-N95 mask donations will be accepted.

N95 masks that are in high need are: 3M 1860 model (size regular and small) Halyard model #46767 and 46867



To help, contact the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Command Center at 716-859-2200 or email coronaviruscommandcenter@kaleidahealth.org.