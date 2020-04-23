Kaleida Health adding third COVID-19 testing site on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing again, adding a third clinic on the East Side of Buffalo.

Kaleida Health officials say that part of the city has seen significant growth in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

The testing site at Leroy Coles Library on East Delevan Avenue opens Friday.

Officials tell us the library falls in the 14215 zip code, which currently has the highest number of confirmed COVID cases in Erie County.

All individuals must have an appointment to receive a test as the clinic cannot accommodate unscheduled testing, according to Kaleida Health.

Individuals can schedule a test by calling 716-859-3222 and should have a prescription from their primary care provider to get tested if possible.

Those who feel they are symptomatic and need a COVID-19 test can call Kaleida’s hotline number to review their symptoms and can schedule a test over the phone.

Kaleida Health says the site will initially be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Officials will consider adding more hours and possibly nurses as demands for testing escalate.

Test results can be returned in about 48-72 hours through the health care provider.

