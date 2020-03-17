Kaleida Health confirms first inpatient case of COVID-19 at Millard Fillmore Suburban

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health spokesperson Michael Hughes says the Erie County Health Department informed them a positive COVID-19 result came back on a woman evaluated at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Monday.

Hughes says the woman is in good condition and recovering in an isolation room at Millard Fillmore, and the patient did not come in contact with any other patients there.

According to officials, hospital staff who examined her and continue to treat her are using all appropriate measures to avoid potential exposure.

Additional details from Kaleida Health include:

This patient works in management at the Visiting Nursing Association (VNA) of Western New York, a Kaleida Health affiliate.

In her management capacity, the patient had no contact with VNA patients at any time over the past 14 days.

In her work capacity, the patient did have contact with co-workers at the VNA corporate office over the past 14 days.

Kaleida Health and the VNA are working with the ECDOH to determine tracing potential contacts of the patient.

“Our first confirmed inpatient case of COVID-19 is tangible proof that our nurses, physicians and staff were well-prepared and followed all of the appropriate protocols,” said Ken Snyder, MD, PhD, chief physician quality officer for Kaleida Health. “We cannot thank them enough for their commitment to patient and employee safety at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.”

If the Erie County Department of Health determines someone came in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, he or she will be notified by the county, not the hospital or health system, Hughes says.

Jody L. Lomeo, President and CEO of Kaleida Health said, “We are so proud of the preparedness and the effort put forth to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, our patients and the community at-large. Our confidence in managing through this pandemic is because of the Kaleida Health family. We will get through this. As for the patient, our thoughts are with her during her recovery.”