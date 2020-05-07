Kaleida Health expanding COVID-19 testing to general public, symptomatic or not

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health is once again expanding its COVID-19 testing, this time to the general public, who is interested or needs it, regardless if they are symptomatic or not.

The expansion is to accommodate anyone in the community who believes they’ve been exposed or are at risk officials tell News 4.

According to Kaleida Health, to get tested, a prescription from the individual’s primary care provider or office is required.

Testing is available at three sites and results can be returned in about 48-72 hours, Kaleida Health says.

Kaleida says people should note that individuals not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the time of sample collection would not be subject to an Erie County Department of Health isolation order.

To schedule a test, click here.

