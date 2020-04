BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Kaleida Health announced Wednesday that its expanding COVID-19 testing hours on Buffalo’s East Side.

Located at the Leroy Coles Library, the site is now open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All tests are by appointment only. You can make an appointment at www.kaleidahealth.org/coronavirus .

For related questions, you can call Kaleida Health’s Coronavirus Hotline at 716- 859-3222,

which is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.