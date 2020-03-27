1  of  3
Kaleida Health implements “universal masking” within six feet of patients and staff members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health’s Michael Hughes says they are taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic with the move to “universal masking.”

All physicians, nurses, support staff, vendors, and visitors must wear a surgical/procedural mask while within six feet of patients or other staff members, according to officials. 

The new mandate took effect Wednesday afternoon.

“We continue to see and treat the majority of coronavirus cases across the community,” said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Kaleida Health. “Our clinical leaders believe that universal masking is the best approach as we deal with this current stage of the pandemic. We are working non-stop to ensure that we protect our caregivers, staff and patients each and every day as we deal with this evolving public health crisis.”

These are the stats for Kaleida Health hospitals as of 6 p.m. Thursday:

  • Buffalo General Medical Center 
    • Inpatients: 11 confirmed cases currently in-house (4 in ICU, 7 in medical unit)
    • 26 in-house that are under investigation
    • 37 additional patients were tested but are negative

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

  • Inpatients: 7 confirmed cases currently in-house (4 in ICU, 3 in medical unit)
  • 18 in-house that are under investigation
  • 10 additional patients were tested but are negative

 Degraff Memorial Hospital 

  • 1 confirmed case currently in-house
  • 0 in-house that are under investigation
  • 0 additional patients were tested but are negative

 Oishei Children’s Hospital

  • Inpatients: 0 confirmed cases currently in-house
  • 7 in-house that are under investigation
  • 2 additional patients were tested but are negative

