Kaleida Health labs expanding testing for frontline workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health is expanding testing capabilities for COVID-19 to include other healthcare workers and first responders, according to officials.

The expansion includes Catholic Health, Roswell Park, and Veteran’s Hospital employees.

Officials say this also extends to Buffalo Fire and Police Department personnel as well as paramedics/EMTs from AMR Ambulance, Twin City, and volunteer fire/EMS companies.

Anyone symptomatic or who believes they need to be tested should call the Erie County Coronavirus Hotline at 716-858-2929, according to Kaleida Health officials.