Kaleida Health limiting surgery to cases considered urgent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health is deciding to limit surgery to only cases considered urgent.

“The situation will be reassessed continuously based on the needs of our patients and our ability to provide care,” the organization said.

Officials say they’re also implementing human resources guidelines for employees to address the coronavirus outbreak. Kaleida Health also reiterates if you think you feel you are showing symptoms, call your healthcare provider, do not go to the hospital.

According to Kaleida, providers will need to determine whether or not an individual needs to be tested. If testing is approved, the provider will contact the Erie County Department of Health.

