Kaleida Health offering voluntary antibody testing to employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health says it’s offering voluntary antibody testing for COVID-19 to its employees.

“Since day one, we have been committed to the health and wellness of our workforce during this public health crisis,” said Jody Lomeo, President and CEO of Kaleida Health. “Antibody testing will give us a better understanding of who in the workforce has some immunity to COVID-19, giving them the knowledge and confidence they need to help us defeat this virus.”

According to Kaleida, the newest antibody testing expansion will offer even more results to help determine how prevalent the disease is in the community, slow the spread, and keep people safe.

Testing is offered by appointment only through a dedicated employee hotline and website, the health system says.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.