Kaleida Health offering voluntary furloughs during COVID crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health announced Wednesday they are offering a temporary furlough program to its staff.

Officials with Kaleida tell News 4 this is part of a joint agreement with the 1199SEIU and CWA1168 unions that represent over 8,000 Kaleida Health employees.

The furlough period will be for 30 days beginning Sunday, April 26.

In a release Wednesday morning, Kaleida says the furlough is for areas across the organization impacted by the coronavirus, for example, elimination of elective surgeries and clinic reductions.

Officials say it does not include COVID-19 areas or Kaleida Health’s long-term care services.

Kaleida Health says it will work with the two unions to reevaluate the furlough program as the coronavirus curve flattens, and the state removes the PAUSE order in the coming weeks.

This comes after last week’s announcement that Kaleida would be reducing the salaries of its managers.

Kaleida Health says the lost revenue and increased spending could equate to a loss of up to $30 million a month.

